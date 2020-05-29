Napoli offer Olympiakos €14-million for Tsimikas – Greek club wants €20-million

A report by Italian site Tuttosport claims Italian Serie A club Napoli have offered Olympiakos Piraeus 14 million euros to acquire international left back Kostas Tsimikas.

According to the report, Tsimikas is on the top of Napoli’s transfer list, but talks of his move have stalled as the Greek club will not let the 24-year-old talented player leave for under 20 million euros.

“Olympiacos would like to sell with the clause of 20 million euros. But sporting director Judoli is working with the club to drop the price to an amount of no more than 14 million euros,”Tuttosport reports.