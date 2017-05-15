Nationwide strikes in Greece against measures in new memorandum

Greece will face widespread industrial actions starting from Wednesday, May 17 with the country’s largest unions, General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) leading numerous social groups and professionals in protests against the new wave of harsh cuts and austerity measures the Greek government plans to pass in parliament. planned on Thursday, May 18.

The Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen & Merchants (GSEVEE) will also take part in the work stoppages on Thursday voicing their objections to higher social security contributions, a rise in VAT, as well as a drop in their revenues due to the tax system. The unions plan to at Klathmonos square at 11am, Wednesday, while the workers’ union of the Greek communist party (PAME) will meet at Kanigos square at 9.30am. Transport will be disrupted as the Athens Urban Transport Orgasnisation (OASA) will take part in work stoppages from Tuesday, May 16 till Thursday May 18.

The OASA workers’ union issued a statement protesting against the government’s agreement to the new memorandum linked to a set of harsh measures against social groups and employees. Buses will not be running on May 16 from 11am till 4pm, on May 17 and 18 from the start of the shift till 9am and from 9pm till the end of the shift. Employees of the urban railway company TRAINOSE will also engage in work stoppages on Tuesday, May 16 from 9.30am till 4.30pm in mourning for the death of a worker on duty. Employees of the trolley transport decided to stop work on Wednesday, May 17 from the start of their shift till 8.30am and from 9pm till the end of the shift. will strike from 8.30am till 9pm.

Bus workers will also take part in the industrial action with the transport running from 9am till 4pm to accommodate the public. Meanwhile, sea transport will also be affected as ships will be docked after the Pan-Hellenic Naval Federation (PNO) decided to take part in the 48-hour strike on May 16 and 17. Hospitals will operate with emergency staff after both the doctors’ union of Greece (OENGE) and the national workers’ federation in public hospitals (POEDIN) also declared a nartion-wide strike on the same day.