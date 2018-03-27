NATO expels 7 Russian diplomats

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will expel seven staff from the Russian mission in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Calling the nerve-agent attack in Britain a “reckless breach of international norm,” Stoltenberg also announced on March 27 that he had denied accreditation to three more staff, reducing the maximum size of the Russian mission to 20 people.

The move comes after Western governments expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Earlier, Britain hailed the mass expulsion of suspected Russian spies around the world as a “turning point,” while Russia asserted that the expulsions were the result of “colossal pressure” by the United States.

