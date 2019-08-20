Nazi-era Porsche fails to sell in auction due to…technical blunder!

A Nazi-era Porsche that was set to become one of the most expensive automobiles in history failed to sell at auction after a technical mix-up.

The race car, a 1939 Porsche Type 64, hit the auction block at RM Sotheby’s in Monterey, California, on Saturday, with predictions estimating it would sell for hefty $20 million.

Problems started as soon as the auctioneer began the bidding process. He called out a starting price of $13 million, but a giant screen behind him showed the first bid as $30 million. The next bid was $14 million, but the screen showed $40 million instead. The mix-up rapidly went on all the way up to $17 million, when the screen showed a surreal figure of $70 million, more than 3 times the price the car was expected to fetch.

