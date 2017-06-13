NBA Champions refuse to visit White House

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors unanimously voted to decline the expected White House invitation, according to several reports including one by CNBC analyst Josh Brown.

“We have not received an invitation to the White House, but will make those decisions when and if necessary,” the Warriors said in a statement Tuesday.

The Warriors attended the White House ceremony to honor their 2015 NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when former President Barack Obama was in the White House.

The news comes the day after Clemson visited the White House in honor of its college football national championship win over Alabama in January.

The Warriors’ rejection of the White House’s invitation builds on the sentiment expressed by several New England Patriots who announced they would not attend the Trump White House ceremony in April. Notable Patriots who missed the April ceremony were Tom Brady— who said he would not attend for personal reasons— Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennett and Danny Amendola.

source: ajc.com