A viral video surfaced on Twitter which apparently shows Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard enjoying himself at a strip club.

Leonard seems to be having a good time, including throwing dollars at a dancer. The visit to the club probably took place after the Clippers win against the Heat (122-117).

The L.A Clippers have released no official statement on the video.