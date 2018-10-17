ND leader Mitsotakis accuses PM Tsipras of “weakness” after resignation of Foreign Minister Kotzias

The President of Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis weighed in on the resignation of Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, saying PM Alexis Tsipras was “weak”, adding he was being “extorted”. Moreover, Mr Mitsotakis underlined the government’s double-speak by saying that the PM had ousted the one with whom he agreed to keep on the one (Defence Minister Panos Kammenos) he disagreed with.