ND leader Mitsotakis: Greece needs a new vision and direction

The President of major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out that Greece needed a new vision and direction in his speech on occasion of the March 25 Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking from the island of Lemnos where he visited the army base Mr Mitsotakis said Greece “needs to latch on to the thread of healthy patriotism. A patriotism that unites. A patriotism that puts forward the notions of responsibility, truth and, above all, hard work. ”

“Today is a day of celebration, a day of optimism, a day of pride. It is, however, also a day of introspection. Because for 10 years the country has not yet come out of a deep, painful crisis. Today Greece needs vision and direction. And, above all, what needs to be done to latch on to the thread of healthy patriotism again. A patriotism that unites. A patriotism that puts forward the notions of responsibility, truth and, above all, hard work.”