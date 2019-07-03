ND set to win absolute majority, latest Metron Analysis poll shows

New Democracy (ND) is projected to secure an absolute majority, according to the latest poll conducted by Matron Analysis on behalf of Alpha TV.

The findings, broadcast on Alpha TV’s evening news bulletin and anchor Antonis Sroiter, revealed ND would claim 155 seats in the Greek parliament with the difference from SYRIZA reaching 9.4 points.

The pollster estimate the electroal results would be: ND 38.6%, SYRIZA 29.2%, KINAL 7.5%, KKE 5.2%, Greek Solution 3.4% and DiEM25 4.5%.

Metron analysis projects seven parties will enter the House.