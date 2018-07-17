ND vice president’s wife slips off ancient Greek trireme “Olympias”

Eugenia Manolidou, the wife of the Vice President of Greek major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Adonis Georgiadis, was a victim of an unfortunate accident on Tuesday when she slipped and fell overboard while visiting the reconstructed trireme of Olympias.

After disembarking from the ship and in her effort to protect children from overstepping the safety belt at the pier, she slipped and fell into the sea.

The Navy officers present immediately dived in and pulled the spouse of Mr Georgiadis out of the sea.

“Olympia” is a model reconstruction of an ancient Athenian trireme and had attracted global attention.

It is identical to the ancient Athenian trireme of the 5th century B.C – such as those built between 650 and 610 BC in Corinth or Samos – probably according to historians from the Corinthian shipbuilder Aminoklis.