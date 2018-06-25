Nearly 300 Turkish diplomats seek asylum in Germany since coup attempt

Following the failed coup, Turkey has arrested around 40,000 people & sacked at least 100,000 in the military, civil service & private sector

Nearly 300 Turkish diplomats have sought asylum in Germany since a failed coup in Turkey in July 2016, a German newspaper reported Saturday.

Data from the German interior ministry showed 1,177 Turks with diplomatic status or official credentials, including the spouses and children of diplomats, had requested asylum, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper said.

No comment was immediately available from the ministry.

Following the coup attempt, Turkey has arrested more than 40,000 people and sacked or suspended more than 100,000 in the military, civil service and private sector.

Germany’s mainstream parties have been outspoken critics of Turkey’s crackdown. Turkey in turn has pressed Germany repeatedly to hand over people it believes were involved in the coup.

Source: reuters