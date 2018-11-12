Neo-Nazi couple that named baby Adolf were sentenced in the UK for membership in terrorist group

The woman is possibly of Greek origin

A neo-Nazi couple who named their baby son after Hitler have been convicted in the UK of membership of a terrorist group.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, with an address in Oxfordshire, were found guilty of being members of the extreme right-wing organisation National Action, which was banned in 2016.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court was told the couple had given their child the middle name Adolf, which Thomas said was in “admiration” of Hitler.

Photographs recovered from their home also showed Thomas cradling his newborn son while wearing the hooded white robes of a Ku Klux Klansman.

Thomas and Patatas, who is originally from Portugal, were found guilty after a seven-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

A third defendant, Daniel Bogunovic, was also convicted of being a member.

The warehouse worker was a leading figure in National Action’s Midlands chapter.

Jurors were told Bogunovic already had a conviction from earlier this year for stirring up racial hatred after being part of a group that plastered Aston University in Birmingham with the group’s offensive stickers.

Thomas, a twice-failed Army applicant, was also convicted of having a terrorist manual, namely the Anarchist’s Cookbook, which contained instructions on making “viable” bombs.

The prosecution’s case was that after being banned by the British government in December 2016, National Action simply “shed one skin for another” and “rebranded”.

Jurors heard evidence of social media chats involving Thomas, Patatas and Bogunovic, discussing what prosecutors have alleged was the banned group’s continuing operation, under a different name.

The jury also heard that Thomas and Patatas plastered National Action stickers in public locations after the ban, while Bogunovic was calling for a “leadership” meeting in a chat group for senior members in April 2017.

Three other men who had been due to stand trial alongside the trio, admitted being National Action members before the trial began.

source: rte.ie