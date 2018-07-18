Netflix reaches 130 million subscribers (infographic)

Having added 5.15 million subscribers in the three months ending June 30, Netflix failed to meet Wall Street expectations as well as its own forecast given in April. The company missed its growth targets by roughly half a million subscribers both in the United States and internationally, bringing its subscriber total to 130.1 million by the end of the second quarter, instead of the targeted 131.2 million.

Wall Street closely watches Netflix’s subscriber growth because the company’s huge investments in content, both licensed and self-produced, will only pay off in the long run if its global subscriber base reaches a certain size.

source: statista