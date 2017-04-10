New car sales up by 50% for March

Sales of new and second hand cars for the month of March increased by over 43%, as more than 15,000 vehicles were registered in 2017, according to the Greek Statistical Services (ELSTAT). 15,350 cars were put into circulation in the month compared to 10,699 in March of 2016, with the brand new cars amounting to 10,003 in comparison to 6,698 in last year over the same period. For the first three months of 2017 nearly 39,000 new and second hand cars were put into circulation, as opposed to 28,354 over the same term last year, which is a 35.6% rise. The new vehicles that hit the roads for the first quarter of the year amounted to 22,912, compared to 16,532 in 2016, a 38.6%. In contrast, the data showed a 27.4% drop in sales of motorcycles over 50cc for March compared to 2016.