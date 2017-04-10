New car sales up by 50% for March

Motorcycle sales fall

Sales of new and second hand cars for the month of March increased by over 43%, as more than 15,000 vehicles were registered in 2017, according to the Greek Statistical Services (ELSTAT). 15,350 cars were put into circulation in the month compared to 10,699 in March of 2016, with the brand new cars amounting to 10,003 in comparison to 6,698 in last year over the same period. For the first three months of 2017 nearly 39,000 new and second hand cars were put into circulation, as opposed to 28,354 over the same term last year, which is a 35.6% rise. The new vehicles that hit the roads for the first quarter of the year amounted to 22,912, compared to 16,532 in 2016, a 38.6%. In contrast, the data showed a 27.4% drop in sales of motorcycles over 50cc for March compared to 2016.

    How is this possible? In a deep crisis..where salaries are 600 euros..unemployment is big..where peoples cannot pay their DEhi bills ? But still they have money to pay for cars and to go for pasca holidays….amazing…

    • themanews

      What is your explanation?

      • Renns

        Need to see the part for car leasing companies that buy cars

        Cash available from the black economy… the ones that declares nothing,don’t give receipts..
        Money given from parents with a good public service pension..Paid by other EU tax payers of course..
        Peoples taking credit..so buying cars with money they don’t have ..
        Cash money from the past..the glorious years where nobody was paying the correct taxes ..

        Your opinion?

        • themanews

          I don’t think that we are talking about cars bought by young people with the money of their parents’ “good public service pensions”. We are probably talking about car rental companies (most of them multinational companies) who renew their fleets as their leasing contracts end, as they are preparing themselves for the summer influx of tourists.
          As for the pensions being paid by the EU taxpayers money, that is not true. I don’t know what you know about the Greek program, but the money we receive from our creditors are not circulating in the Greek economy. Greece lives with its own money. They are being used to pay the Greek debt, which means that they go straight back to the countries/organizations they gave them. And to be more precise, they go to their banks.
          So, yes, the EU taxpayers should be a bit annoyed, not so much with Greece, but with those that are playing games at the expense of their money as well as Greece, for the benefit of some banks and faceless organizations.
          Again, a huge issue to be discussed here…

          • Renns

            Greece paying interest when borrowing money is totaly normal.. you are not thinking that it would be free right ?
            your productivity,,exports, sales, your competitivity, are not enough to cover your expenses..
            then when a part of this money is injected, it is also used by the Greek state to stay out of bankrupcy and to keep functionning , and so to pay pensions… generous pensions offered in the public service..Greece has the biggest rate of pensioners vs GDP of Europe..because for years it created a big public system, not focusing on the competitivity of the private sector.

            the one that is playing a game for me is the one who do not take deep reforms..so your state. the ones that are not paying taxes or never give receipts or declare half of their incomes..or the ones that do not pay the DEHI bills on time but have money to go for pasca holidays.. the ones that spend more than what they make…

            you country never collected taxes correctly in the past 30 years, this is the fault of no one else.
            many other things are a myth..repeated by peoples to blame the others..to blame someone out of Greece.