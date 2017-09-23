New Democracy calls on Defence Minister Panos Kammenos to come clean on alleged presence at London casino

The main opposition party of New Democracy (ND) is asking for explanations by Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Greek PM Alexis Tsipras for the alleged presence of the Minister at a casino during his trip to London.

In an statement to Parapolitika newspaper that revealed the case, they comment: “Is Mr. Kamnemos aware of what he is doing? We look forward to his apology on Monday”.

The Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos during his trip to London, allegedly played thousands of pounds in casinos and then stayed at the Mandarin Hotel.

On Saturday morning the vice-president of the opposition party of ND, Adonis Georgiadis, said that the presence of the Minister of Defence at a casino is a criminal offence based on the code of conduct of the Ministers, while the representative of New Democracy, Vasilis Kikilias, commented on a radio interview that “if this is the political behaviour in a time of crisis by a person in charge of an institutional role, it is for everyone to judge”.

The announcement of ND is as follows:

“Is Mr. Kammenos aware of what he is doing? We look forward to his apology on Monday. How long will Mr. Tsipras be a spectator of his ministers provoking with their behaviour while the Greek society suffers? Will he continue to cover up for them, being too weak to do what is obvious? ”

PASOK: He will give explanations on Monday

PASOK is ready to confront Panos Kammenos in Parliament on Monday in the discussion of the proposal to set up a committee of inquiry against the Minister of Defence for his conversation with the convicted felon on drug-related charges Makis Giannousakis.

PASOK spokesman Pavlos Christidis said in his statement

“Kammenos is gambling the fortunes of the people” and stressed that everything will be discussed in Parliament where Mr Kammenos will be asked to give explanations, as he will have to stop hiding at some point.