New Democracy release video on violence against women (video)

On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the women’s sector of major opposition party New Democracy (ND) Women’s Secretariat created a video titled “Do you have children? Do not condemn them” to raise public awareness on the issue of violence against women. As the party’s Women’s sector notes, the family and school play a crucial role in the gender-based socialisation of the youth. “They shape their attitude towards themselves and others, as well as their values ​​and aspirations for their relationships. From infancy, it is very important that children develop the skills that will lead them to healthy ties, based on equality and mutual respect”, the division underlined,