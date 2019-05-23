New Democracy: We will change prison furlough law when elected

New Democracy’s reaction was swift after the ruling by the Greek Supreme Court which accepted the appeal by Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou that called for the overturn of a decision by the Volos Judicial Council that declined a furlough to convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

“ND will not comment on today’s decision of the Justice. It will remind the public, however, that if we are entrusted, we are committed to immediately changing the law on permits granted today even to unrepentant murderers”, the main opposition party says in a statement.