New electric bus hits the streets of Athens

One more electric bus was put into circulation in the streets of the capital of Greece on Friday and will serve a test route on line 2 Pagrati-Kypseli.

The route started from the OSY depot. SA in Rouf, in the presence of the company’s management and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis.

The latest electric vehicle is the SOLARIS Urbino 12 Electric, which used European-based technology, and will be released on a trial basis for two months in order to determine if it suits the needs of the capital, with passengers moving to the centre without paying the ticket price.

The Urbino 12 Electric belongs is a 12-metre low-floor bus, has three entrance doors, an electric ramp in the middle door for the convenience of the disabled, and can carry 30 seated passengers. The two electric motors are located on the rear axle of the bus and have a total power of 250 kWh.

Like the other two buses (of Chinese technology) that OSY has tested, this also provides passengers with access to USB charging ports.