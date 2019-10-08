New finds from the excavation at Sissi, Crete

Over 100 archaeologists of various nationalities took part in the 10th excavation season at Sissi (municipality of Agios Nikolaos) in Crete conducted by the Belgian School at Athens (EBSA) headed by Professor Jan Driessen (University of Louvain / Belgian School at Athens), in close collaboration with the Ephorate of Antiquities of Lasithi.

The research team continued its work in various areas of the excavation and went ahead in uncovering the monumental complex with a central courtyard. Excavation near the west wing of the complex brought to light significant remains of an Early Minoan IIA settlement (ca. 2600 BC).

After the settlement was abandoned by its inhabitants almost their entire material culture in place, a monumental building was constructed to the east leaving of the village. This building made up the core of the later west wing.

