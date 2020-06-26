New Italian ambassador appointed to Greece

Patrizia Falcinelli, the new Italian ambassador in Greece, assumed her duties on June 8, the day before the official visit of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to Athens to sign the historic agreement on maritime zones.

Falcinelli, 55, who entered diplomacy in 1992, will present her credentials to President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou shortly.

She has served as a diplomat in multiple ministries in Italy and in posts in Senegal, Vienna and Ankara. In 2012 she was recognised by her country’s government with the country’s highest-ranking honour, the Cavaliere Ufficiale dell’Ordine al Merito della Repubblica.

In her first message to Greece, tweeted on the sites of the Italian Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Athens, she said, “In the spirit of true brotherhood and the long-standing ties of friendship between our countries and peoples, I will work beside our Greek friends for the recovery from the emergency and the further strengthening of Mediterranean prospects in Europe.”

source amna.gr