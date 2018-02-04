New Poll: 71,5% say “NO” in the use of the term Macedonia!

Related
The majority of citizens oppose the use of the term “Macedonia” in the name of FYROM, according to a poll of the University of Macedonia (PMAK) for the ELIAMEP institute.
More specifically, 71.5% do not accept the use of the term “Macedonia”, while 22.5% say “yes” to a name that will include the term and 6% did not respond.
At the same time, 56% estimate that Alexis Tsipras’s handling of the situation is in the wrong direction, 26.5% say he is in the right direction, while 54% consider main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ positions as wrong and 21.5% as positive.
A total of 47% believe that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ decisions are not on the right direction, while 26% say they are correct, while 51% consider the positions of Panos Kammenos as wrong and 26.5% as correct. 41% consider the positions of Archbishop Ieronymos as negative and 34.5% positive.