New Poll: 71,5% say “NO” in the use of the term Macedonia!

The Greek people have an obvious and clear position on the FYROM name dispute

The majority of citizens oppose the use of the term “Macedonia” in the name of FYROM, according to a poll of the University of Macedonia (PMAK) for the ELIAMEP institute.

More specifically, 71.5% do not accept the use of the term “Macedonia”, while 22.5% say “yes” to a name that will include the term and 6% did not respond.

At the same time, 56% estimate that Alexis Tsipras’s handling of the situation is in the wrong direction, 26.5% say he is in the right direction, while 54% consider main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ positions as wrong and 21.5% as positive.

A total of 47% believe that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ decisions are not on the right direction, while 26% say they are correct, while 51% consider the positions of Panos Kammenos as wrong and 26.5% as correct. 41% consider the positions of Archbishop Ieronymos as negative and 34.5% positive.