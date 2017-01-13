New Turkish provocation: “Do not touch disputed Aegean islands”!

The Greek Minister of Shipping declared that Greece is working on development plans for certain uninhabited islands that have the potential to support economic activity.

Apparently, Turkey thought that they get to have a say on the interior affairs of their neighboring country and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a…statement saying that Greece shouldn’t touch disputed islands on the Aegean Sea!

What is worrying is the fact that they chose to issue this provocative statement while the negotiations on the Cyprus dispute were going on in Geneva.

The development plans the Greek government is processing are about 28 small islands that will be habitable.

This is only one of the many incidents in the last months where Turkey questions the Greek sovereignty, something that indicates an escalation on behalf of Turkey, with a still unknown outcome.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs answered swiftly, stating that the status quo of the Aegean Sea is clear and non-negotiable.