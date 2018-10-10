New York introduces third gender X to birth certificates

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill on Tuesday, adding a third gender category on birth certificates issued in New York City.

The new non-binary identity category, known as X, is for those who don’t consider their gender to be male or female.

A letter from a physician or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider will no longer be provided.

“New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are, not the other way around,” de Blasio said. “This new legislation will empower all New Yorkers – especially our transgender and gender non-binary residents – to have birth certificates that better reflect their identity, and it furthers the City’s commitment to defending the rights of our LGBTQ community.”

“This is an example of respecting all New Yorkers, and giving people the freedom of self-determination and self-expression,” de Blasio said.

Prior to 2014, New Yorkers seeking to change the gender on their birth certificates had to have undergone gender confirmation surgery first.

source: cbs