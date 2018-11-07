Nia Vardalos and other actors to raise money for Greek orphanage destroyed by wildfires

Nia Vardalos and John Stamos, actors of Greek descent, and The Hellenic Initiative (THI) are launching an online campaign to help rebuild the Greek Orthodox Lyreion Orphanage destroyed by wildfires in Greece last July, according to THI’s press release.

To date, more than $200,000 has been raised and this new online campaign will generate even more funds to be funneled directly to the orphanage for rebuilding. Campaign donations can be made at The Hellenic Initiative Wildfire Relief Fund.

“My heart aches for these orphaned children who’ve been displaced from their home,” said Vardalos, a spokesperson for adoption, and author of The New York Times bestseller, “Instant Mom,” the story of adopting her daughter via American Foster Care. Social workers confirm the book has helped place more than 1,300 children in permanent homes. Vardalos donates all book proceeds to adoption charities. “Greeks living around the world care about Greece and rebuilding this orphanage is a way to help these children in need.” Vardalos’ family is originally from Kalavryta and Sparta in Greece.

read more at thenationalherald.com