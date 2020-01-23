Nigel Farage says Brexit Party could go down in history as “most successful ever”

“The Conservative Party looked in the mirror in June and July and said: ‘If we don’t adapt, the Brexit Party will wipe us out’”

Nigel Farage has said his Brexit Party could go down in history as the most successful political party of all time – despite its general election humiliation.

Mr Farage, appearing on ITV’s This Morning, made the bold claim even after the Brexit Party failed to win a seat in last month’s election, with just two per cent of the vote.

It did, however, dominate in the European elections in May last year, winning 29 of the 73 seats just four months after launching.

Mr Farage, asked what power the party actually has now Brexit day is near, said: “Well hang on, we won 29 seats in the European Elections and I think the Conservative Party looked in the mirror in June and July and said: ‘If we don’t adapt, the Brexit Party will wipe us out.’”

