Nine out of ten Swedes would visit Greece again, large poll shows!

Related

Record arrivals from Belgium to Greece for 2017

Nine out of ten Swedes who have visited Greece said they would choose it for their holidays again, according to data from the Scandinavian travel agency VING, between January 12 and 19. The survey asked 23,025 customers who participated voluntarily in the poll, and 92% said they would like to visit Greece again, with a large 37% responding they had visited Greece more than six times, 23% three to four times, and 27% two to three times. 67% said their prefered large islands such as Crete and Rhodes, according to the poll.

“Greece is one of our most popular destinations and our customers have always appreciated its turquoise waters and the diversity it offers. We are especially pleased that in the summer we have expanded our packages by including the Olympic Riviera among our destinations”, said Anna Hagberg, communications manager of VING.