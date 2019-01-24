NJV Athens Plaza first hotel in Greece to achieve “EarthCheck” certification

The five-star NJV Athens Plaza hotel, located in the heart of the Greek capital, is the first Greek hotel to receive a sustainability certification by EarthCheck, a leading scientific benchmarking and advisory group.

Since 1987, EarthCheck has supported enterprises, communities and governments in their efforts to deliver clean, safe, prosperous and healthy destinations for travelers. The organization is represented in Greece by Green Evolution SA.

According to an announcement, the NJV Athens Plaza was positively evaluated for its strategy, activities and results according to the EarthCheck Evaluate Standard, which is recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). It includes a number of requirements covering all aspects of sustainability, as well as special tools for monitoring all activities and results which offer valuable data on its worldwide performance.

Designed exclusively for the tourism industry, the certificate is also based on the principles of “Agenda 21”, a comprehensive plan of global actions undertaken by organizations of the United Nations system, governments and major groups wherever human impacts on the environment.

