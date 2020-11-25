Nobel prize winner’s plan on Greece’s development posted for public consultation

Some of the provisions of the plan include lower taxes for workers, productive investments

The “Development Plan for the Greek Economy,” drafted by a committee chaired by Nobel prize winner in economics Christopher Pissarides, was posted for public consultation in its entirety on Tuesday, Athens and Macedonian News Agency (ANA) reports.

Some of the provisions of the plan include lower taxes for workers, productive investments, decoupling of public administration from party influence, long-term secretary-general positions in ministries, incentives for more investments in research and innovation, a second and reciprocal supplementary insurance pillar in the social security system, and support of families, especially those with young children.

source tornosnews.gr