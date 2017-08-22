Northern Aegean: 602 refugees & illegal immigrants in 24 hours in just three islands!

New arrivals of immigrants in Lesvos. At around 7am, 198 refugees and illegal immigrants in five plastic boats entered the Greek territorial waters and proceeded to the areas of Agrielia, Mytilene airport (three boats) and Cape Korakas in northeastern Lesvos. The Reception and Identification Centers for Refugees and Immigrants will officially process their data and register them.

In the last 24 hours, the number of immigrants that arrived in the North Aegean is 602!

According to the official data of the General Police Directorate of Northern Aegean, 404 refugees and illegal immigrants (118 in Lesvos, 225 in Chios and 61 in Samos) crossed the islands from Monday to Tuesday. In total, these numbers rise to 2,208 refugees and illegal immigrants who passed to the northern Aegean islands since 1 August (659 in Lesvos, 734 in Chios and 815 in Samos).