Number of irregular aliens arrested by Hellenic coastguard doubles

In July this year, the Hellenic Port Authority arrested 5,608 irregular aliens in comparison to the 2,501 arrests in the corresponding month of 2018.

A similar picture was recorded in June with the authorities detaining 3,885 irregular aliens this year, while twelve months earlier the number of arrests was 2,497.

Greece’s Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection responsible for matters of Immigration George Koumoutsakos accused Turkey of implementing a lax policy on immigrants fleeing its territory during his programmatic statements in Parliament.