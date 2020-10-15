Number of visitors to Greek Museums in June falls by 97%, data shows

According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), there was a 96.4% fall in visitors to Greek museums and archeological sites in June, compared to the corresponding month of 2019, while receipts fell by 97.6%, and free entrance visitors fell by 94.3%.

The country’s museums were open for a total of 15 calendar days in June this year, as their operation was suspended from March 14, in implementation of the Covid-19 measures taken to deal with the pandemic, and they reopened on June 16. From the comparison of the data of the specific period with the data of June 2019, there is a decrease of the visitors by 97%, of the free entrance visitors by 95.3% and of the receipts by 98.2%.

also read

007 Nata Lee makes her fans ‘melt’ (warning: sizzling photos-videos)

Germany and France give Turkey a 7-day ultimatum

In the first half of this year, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, a decrease of 80.1% in visitors, 78.2% in free admission, and 86.7% in receipts were recorded.

In the first half, there is a decrease of 85.3% in visitors, by 83.2% in free admission visitors and by 90.3% in receipts, given the suspension of the archaeological sites from March 14 to May 17.