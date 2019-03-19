Nutritional supplements recalled by the Greek National Drug Organisation

The Greek National Drug Organisation (EOF) recalled a batch of nutritional supplements Solgar St. Nutritional Supplements John’s Wort 175 and Solgar St.John’s Wort 300 after reports that they might contain increased levels of pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PA), a natural group of alkaloids produced by plants.

More specifically, the products which are to be withdrawn are: St.John’s Wort Extract, 264540-01, with an expiration date of 04/2021, 101360-02, with a maturity date of 08/2020, 101360-04, expiring on 08/2020, St John’s Wort 300 Extract, 253287-01, with an expiration date of 02/2021, 253287-02, with an expiration date of 02/2021, 253287-03, with an expiration date of 02/2021, 253287-04, dated 02/2021 and 253287-05, expiry date 02/2021.

The company responsible for circulating the product in Greece made it public that it would voluntarily revoke with EOF supporting this action.

The announcement stressed that recipients of these batches are obliged to return the products according to the company’s instructions.

Furthermore, EOF recalled the batch 04338 of the Desert Dawn Aloe Vera Nutritional Supplement, dated 07/2020, due to the fact that during the quality control of the company a different shade was found between different packages of the batch as well as a gel.

The company responsible for handling the product in Greece said it also had voluntarily revoked it.