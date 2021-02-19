NYT accused of whitewashing Turkey’s Afrin occupation – The Jerusalem Post

The New York Times has been accused of whitewashing Turkey’s military occupation of Afrin and their ethnic cleansing of the residing Kurdish people
The New York Times
has been accused of whitewashing Turkey
’s military occupation of Afrin and the ethnic cleansing of Kurdish people. This surprised many, given that the newspaper has covered other conflicts by giving both sides a voice but when reporting in Afrin it appeared to only give Turkish military occupation officials and pro-Ankara voices a place.
An illegal military occupation. Stolen olives shipped to the occupying power for resale. Far-right settlers rampaging and attacking indigenous communities. Religious persecution. Locals kidnapped in extrajudicial raids, imprisoned in secret military detention centers. Ethnic-cleansing. All of this has happened in Afrin
in northwest Syria, an area that was once Kurdish and was invaded and occupied by Turkey and Turkish-backed extremist militias in 2018. Since then, it has been ethnically-cleansed of Kurds
, and minority graveyards and religious sites have been ransacked and destroyed. The New York Times
is now accused of whitewashing Turkey’s occupation of Afrin
in an article on Tuesday.
Experts, activists, former residents and commentators expressed shock at the article online noting that it failed to mention human rights abuses and the displaced people forced out of Afrin. Some compared the article to state-run Turkish media propaganda. For a US press that prided itself on confronting the “far-right” in the US and critiquing an “authoritarian leader”, or “speaking truth to power”, the article was slammed for not including any critical or dissenting voices.