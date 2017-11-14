October bookings from Germany up in Rhodes & Heraklion airport

The airports of Heraklion and Rhodes recorded a notable rise in bookings from Germany for the month of October compared to data from Germany’s top booking platform traveltainment.de. In particular, the increase was 27% in Heraklion (equal to September) and in 45% in Rhodes (35% in September).

TravelTainment is used by about 11,000 travel agencies in Germany for holiday packages from 130 tour operators and 350 online travel agents. In addition to the Greek airports, reservations were also up in October for airports in Egypt.

Reservations were down between 4% to 7% at 4 airports in the Canary Islands, while Mallorca had a 9% increase after an increase of 4% in September. Last month’s reservations for Turkey had fallen by 10%, much better than September when the fall was 36%.