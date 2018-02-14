Oenorama 2018: Biggest Greek wine exhibition opens on March 10-12

The world’s leading Greek wine exhibition, Oenorama 2018, is returning for another year in Athens on March 10-12, hosting up to 250 wineries, with more than 1,600 wines to taste.

The event, held at the Zappeion Megaron Exhibition Hall and Conference Centre, adjacent to the National Gardens, which is the most important meeting of the wine industry and a unique opportunity for professionals or other visitors interested to get to know Greek winemakers and their wines, has a dedicated hall to top obscure wines called “Wine Revelations, a new self-pour tasting gallery called “Discover Greek Wines”, a stand representing “Olive Oils by Greek Winemakers” and the “Greek Wine Resto” initiative whose aim is to create a worldwide network of restaurants with Greek wine lists.

More specifically, wines are organized by colour, region and grape variety -especially useful for comparisons- and are presented with a tasting sheet with all the basic information the visitor needs. Entry to the tasting gallery is free of charge for trade and open to the general public for an extra 5 euros on the entry price (coupons are for sale at the show entrance and are valid for one visit only).

Dinos Stergidis, the event’s president, noted during a press conference in Athens that “there’s no man in the whole country who has not noticed the successful course of Greek wine in recent years while at the same time there are not many other sectors of the Greek economy that display a similar ‘success story’ like that of the wine business”.

Stergidis also stressed this success is due to the fact that wine producers were from the beginning oriented towards the international rather than domestic competition; “In contrast to the producers of other agro-food products, Greek winemakers did not look at what their neighbor does, but what winemakers in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Australia and California are doing. They have adopted international standards of excellence and targeted the world wine market very early on”, he explained.

Oenorama 2018 will be followed immediately by the Athens Wine Week (March 12-18), during which restaurants, bottle shops, wine bars, wine producers and wine lovers will work together to bring to the public events that will allow it to enjoy and taste many different wines in various settings all over Athens.

For detailed events, see the program at www.athenswineweek.gr.

Source: thegreekobserver