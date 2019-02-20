“Oh My Greece” beautiful video promotes Greece (video)

The Greek Tourism Organisation (GTO) hope to engage social media users through their latest video promoting Greece as a perfect destination.
Discover Greece website released the video, which is part of a project of a new campaign launched by Marketing Greece, a tourism marketing organisation founded by the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE).
The video using the hashtags #OhMyGreece and #unlockthefeeling, shows a tourist reliving past moments in beautiful Greece.
