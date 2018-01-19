Olivia Culpo! What a beauty! (photos)

Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2012, is now making a name for herself as a TV presenter, while also pursuing a career in acting and modeling. The 25-year-old multitalented American is also a cellist. She makes sure her social media followers are up to date about anything that is going on in her work.

Post workout energy drink Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) στις 16 Δεκ, 2017 στις 4:49 μμ PST

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) στις 15 Δεκ, 2017 στις 6:14 μμ PST

☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) στις 8 Δεκ, 2017 στις 5:01 μμ PST