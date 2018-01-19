Olivia Culpo! What a beauty! (photos)

The 2012 Miss Universe winner is multitalented

Olivia Culpo, who won the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2012, is now making a name for herself as a TV presenter, while also pursuing a career in acting and modeling. The 25-year-old multitalented American is also a cellist. She makes sure her social media followers are up to date about anything that is going on in her work.

 

Singapore skyline + Singapore sling (it kind of tastes like junglejuice/scorpion bowl)

Back in LA just in time for pouring rain followed by this little piece of magic #larainbow

Post workout energy drink

☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️

take me back to the beach!

