Olympiacos fail to beat Lamia (0-0) in 1st leg of Greek Cup quarter-final

The Reds squandered a number of chances to clinch their berth in semis from 1st leg

Olympiacos Piraeus drew (0-0) with Lamia away from home in the first leg of their quarter-final match for the Greek football Cup.

Lamia mustered a solid defensive performance against the Reds, who failed to capitalise on a number of chances they created.