Olympiakos Piraeus failed to hold on to a one-goal lead against Ukrainian Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of the round of 32 for the UEFA Europa League at home on Thursday night, as the visitors scored a second goal in the 89th minute (Vebric) to ties the match (2-2). The scorers for the Greek team were Mahgoub (9′) and Dias (40′). The Ukrainians scored through Buyalskyi (27′) and Verbic (89′).