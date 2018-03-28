Police forces meet Olympiakos fans who protest against Finance Minister Tsakalotos (video-photos)

SWAT teams have taken up their positions at Korai Square in Piraeus, as tensions are high ahead of Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos’s scheduled speech. Olympiakos fans have gathered in protest against Mr Tsakalotos, who is expected to speak at “Theoxenia” Hotel in the area and have lit fires to trash bins. Around 100 fans were repelled after officers of special police units responded to their advance by throwing tear gas.

Currently, Iroon Polytechniou avenue has been cordoned off while there have been traffic disruptions from the Delta of Faliro.