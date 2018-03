Despite a valiant comeback, Olympiakos were unable to turn the match around against Euroleague leaders CSKA Moscow in Russia, as the Greek team lost 89-81 in a closely fought match. Georgios Printezis led the Reds with 24 points, followed by captain Vassilis Spanoulis with 17 points. The loss means the team from Piraeus drops to an 18-9 record.