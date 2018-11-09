One dead & 24 injured in car crash at the outskirts of Thessaloniki

A man lost his life and another 24 were injured in a terrible traffic accident that took place on Friday night between Asprovalta and Vrasna in Thessaloniki.

The collision was head-on and it included a van carrying illegal immigrants and a track, while the conditions under which the crash took place are still unclear.

Among the injured are seven children, while the condition of many is critical.

A total of 12 emergency ambulances went on the site along with two mobile first-aid units.

The children were moved first, including one with very serious head injuries. In fact, the Emergency Services have requested anyone with not very serious health issues to try and go to the hospitals on their own instead of calling an ambulance, as the majority of the available assets have been deployed to the Asprovalta incident.