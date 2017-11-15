Four dead in Mandra floods. Live video streaming from flooded region (photos-video)

Four people have died in floods in the area of Mandra in western Attica after heavy rainfalls resulted in floods and mudslides. The woman, who has not yet been identified, is believed to be 75-80 years old and was found dead on Koropouli street. The woman lived on the ground floor of the building on 8 Koropouli street. Her neighbours said they could hear her calling for help since early in the morning as the water started rushing into her home from the street. A neighbour unsuccessfully tried to pull her out of her house. The second victim was an 85-year-old man and was also found dead in his house, while the third person is a also a man believed to be about 65 years old, who according to the fire department was swept away by the water and ended up in a backyard. The fourth man is believed to be in his mid-50ss. Torrents of rain started falling at 3.30am on Wednesday morning causing serious problems to the road network, with cars being swept away and houses being flooded. The waters level of the flood reached up to 1.5 metres in some points. The Attica regional government decided for schools in Nea Peramos and Mandra to remain closed.