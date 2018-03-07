Online sex offer! Thousands respond to teen girl’s post and flock to hotel! (photos)

Girls said she posted offer as a joke and was fined $104 and 15-day detention

A 19-year-old girl in China who jokingly posted on WeChat that she was looking for casual sex ended up being swamped with calls and visitors to her hotel room, China Press reported.



Nicknamed “Qian Jin Yi Yi”, she checked into a hotel in Sanya city and uploaded a video of herself clad in lingerie posing suggestively.

In the post, she wrote: “Who is coming to look for me, for sex, for free, 6316” (her hotel room number).



Her post was quickly shared across different social media as visi­tors thronged the hotel and thousands more tried to call her.

Police had to be called in after the hotel’s operations were affected by the influx of visitors and calls.



The teen, shocked by the res­ponse, begged netizens to stop sharing her post because she was only joking, and moving in panic to another hotel after deleting her post.

Police said she caused a stir with the post and was detained for investigation.

The teenager, a blogger identified as Ms Ye, admitted to the police that she had intentionally posted the message online to attract followers, Mail Online reported.

According to reports, she was given a 15-day detention and a 500 yuan ($104) fine.