Online still hasn’t conquered physical grocery stores in US (infographic)

Americans have become well-used to ordering products online and that has had serious repercussions for traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers, whether it’s the local bookshop or the mall that is shuttering increasing numbers of businesses. One physical sector is proving relatively immune to the online shopping juggernaut, however, and that’s the grocery trade.

Countless supermarkets and several e-commerce giants have rolled out online grocery delivery services but a new survey has found that Americans still prefer shopping for food the traditional way. It was conducted by Gallup who found that 46 percent of the U.S. public shop for groceries in person at least once a week while 37 percent do so more than once per week. The public has very little appetite for online grocery pickup and delivery services though with 88 percent of those polled saying they have never availed of them.

source statista