Oregon prepares for a “mass fatality incident” as fire marshal resigns

Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker resigned on Saturday, Oregon Live reported.

The Oregon State Police announced on Saturday that Walker had been put on paid administrative leave. His resignation followed just hours later.

The state police did not say give a reason for Walker’s leave, but a source familiar with the situation told Oregon Live that Superintendent Travis Hampton “lost confidence” in Walker’s ability to lead the department against the wildfires. Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple will take Walker’s place at the head of the Office of State Fire Marshal.

“Mariana is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response,” Hampton said in a press release. “This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have the absolute confidence in Mariana to lead OSFM operations through this critical time”.

Read more: Business Insider