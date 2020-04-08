Orgy parties held in Greek houses, special guards union president alleges

The President of the Special Guards union in Greece, Vassilis Doumas alleged on Skai TV morning show “Today” on Wednesday that people had been holding orgy parties amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“Because it is now difficult to commit crime in the daylight, criminals have resorted to the dark alleys of the Internet. I must tell you that parties are being held lately, orgies are being held in luxury homes and invitations are being sent via the internet. It existed in Europe and lately we have imported it to Greece. We have to be careful there too, not to fall victim to this practice.”

