Oscar winning actor accused of raping teen model in 1983

Oscar-winning star Timothy Hutton has been accused by a former model of raping her nearly four decades ago when she was 14 years old.

Sera Johnston, now 50, made the bombshell claim in a Buzzfeed News report published on Monday. Hutton vigorously denies the allegations.

Within hours, Fox cancelled the drama series after just one season, an insider told TheWrap.

Canadian Johnston said she met Hutton in 1983 while he was in Vancouver filming Iceman, and that she and two friends were invited to the actor’s hotel room at the Denman Place Inn.

Once in the room, she said Hutton, who was 22 at the time, and one of his friends raped and sexually assaulted her.

Johnson didn’t take any legal action until 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement. She said she didn’t come forward until then because she didn’t think anyone would believe her.

source dailymail.co.uk