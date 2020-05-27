Over 1,600 thunderbolts hit Greece on Tuesday

The Athens National Observatory on Wednesday released figures collected by its ‘Zeus’ lightning-tracking system the previous day, saying that over 1,600 thunderbolts had been recorded throughout the country on Tuesday. Despite the fact the number of thunderbolts was not very high the Observatory’s meteo service said it was notable that lightning activity was seen in almost all parts of the mainland, except the Western Peloponnese.

According to the meteo weather service’s latest forecast, the bad weather will continue on Wednesday, with rain, storms and occasional hail in places. Temperatures will drop a little further and will not exceed 22-24 degrees Celsius.

source amna.gr