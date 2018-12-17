Overdue debts to the tax office up by €1bn in October

The total number of debtors with debts to the tax office amounts to 4,199,379

A report released by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) showing overdue debts in October reflected the impasse thousands of borrowers were faced with in September when they were unable to make payments for simultaneous outstanding debts via instalments for income and property tax, VAT etc.

According to these figures, in October, an additional 996 million new arrears were added to the state, of which 972 million were due to the increase in tax revenues.

In more detail, income tax liabilities increased by €507.3 million, property taxes owed by €173.6 million, VAT receivables by €203.1 million and debts from fines by €47 million.

With 7,066 additional seizures against public debtors, about 1,155,649 debtors are now liable for forced seizures, while 635,091 more are waiting for their turn. The total number of debtors with debts to the tax office amounts to 4,199,379.